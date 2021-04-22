Vivid Money ora integra Apple Pay Sony presenta 3 nuovi potenti speaker wirelessTHE GREAT ACE ATTORNEY CHRONICLES ARRIVA IN OCCIDENTECovid seconda causa morte dopo i tumori : in una settimana +11% ...Sfiducia a Ministro Speranza : Ok al voto il 28/4Ex Commissario Arcuri : Indagine su acquisto siringheSpirit La Grande Avventura di Lucky nuovo trailer Nuova gamma di memorizzazione FireCuda di SeagateRetro Machina arriva su PC e console Necromunda: Hired Gun arriverà su PC e console

Tokiwa Phytochemical Co | Ltd Announces New Cutting-Edge Study Supporting Benefits of SIRTMAX R on Healthier Life Expectancy

- SAKURA, Japan, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter Tokiwa), ...

Tokiwa Phytochemical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Tokiwa"), Japan, is excited to announce the publication of a joint research project with the University of Tokyo on a proprietary extract of "Kaempferia parviflora" (SIRTMAX (R)), commonly known as black turmeric. The Study titled "Quercetin 3,5,7,3?,4?-pentamethyl ether from 'Kaempferia parviflora' directly and effectively activates human SIRT1" was published in "Communications Biology" magazine. The Study led by Tokiwa and Professor Koji Nagata reveals that quercetin 3,5,7,3?,4?-pentamethyl ether (KPMF-8), an active compound of SIRTMAX (R), directly binds with SIRT1 protein and activates SIRT1 far effectively than resveratrol (well-known SIRT activator). ...
