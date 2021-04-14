Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky | WWA 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) TAIPEI, April 14,/PRNewswire/has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigiousof'sawards: "Visitor Attraction" forDistillery and "WorldBrand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai. It's now the third timeDistillery has been named Icon'sVisitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIYLab and tasting room that offers the completerange and distillery-exclusive ...