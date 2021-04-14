Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch LiteGhostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4Poison Control disponibile per PS4 e Nintendo SwitchPS5: importante aggiornamento software arriva domaniIntel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz Intel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz

Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky | WWA 2021

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two ...

TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2021 awards: "Visitor Attraction" for Kavalan Distillery and "World Whisky Brand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai.    It's now the third time Kavalan Distillery has been named Icon's 2021 Visitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of Kavalan Whisky. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Kavalan Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIY Whisky Lab and tasting room that offers the complete Kavalan range and distillery-exclusive ...
