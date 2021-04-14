Kavalan Sweeps Icons of Whisky, WWA 2021 (Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) TAIPEI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Kavalan has beaten out the competition to claim two prestigious Icons of Whisky's 2021 awards: "Visitor Attraction" for Kavalan Distillery and "World Whisky Brand Ambassador" for Kaitlyn Tsai. It's now the third time Kavalan Distillery has been named Icon's 2021 Visitor Attraction. This year's prize recognizes the innovation of a distillery dedicated to telling the story of Kavalan Whisky. In 2020, the distillery completed its "Kavalan Garden Hall" by incorporating a stunning island cocktail bar, redesigned DIY Whisky Lab and tasting room that offers the complete Kavalan range and distillery-exclusive ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
