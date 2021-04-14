Call of Duty: Mobile offre un’avventura virtuale a Tokyo il 17 aprileRoland-Garros eSeries torna per la quarta edizione Red Dead Online: Vivi avventure ai margini della frontiera!Nintendo: nuovo colore per Switch LiteGhostrunner riceve un nuovo aggiornamento gratuito Microsoft svela il nuovo Surface Laptop 4Poison Control disponibile per PS4 e Nintendo SwitchPS5: importante aggiornamento software arriva domaniIntel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz Intel Core i9-11900K overclocked a 7.3 GHz

First Solar Series 6 CuRe has Industry's Lowest Warranted Degradation Rate

... the Lowest Rate for any commercially available PV product today based on publicly available ...in ...

(Di mercoledì 14 aprile 2021) ... the Lowest Rate for any commercially available PV product today based on publicly available ...in order to turn what had been a cause of Degradation into an opportunity to virtually eliminate it," ...
First Solar Series 6 CuRe has Industry's Lowest Warranted Degradation Rate

TEMPE, Ariz., April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Series 6 CuRe, the next - generation photovoltaic (PV) technology developed by First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR), has a warranted degradation rate of 0.2% per year, the lowest rate for any commercially available PV product today based on publicly available information. This ...
