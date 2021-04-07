Tanla Platforms Appoints Wipro Veteran Aravind Viswanathan as CFO (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) Firm's move in line with its decision to focus on People, Platforms, Brand & Customer Success HYDERABAD, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: Tanla) (BSE: 532790), India's largest CPaaS provider announced the appointment of Aravind Viswanathan as Chief Financial Officer effective 1st June 2021. Aravind joins the company from Wipro Limited, where he served as Senior Vice President and CFO – iDEAS Global Business Line. "Aravind is a highly experienced technology industry CFO and an incredibly capable global leader who will be a great partner to me and a perfect fit for Tanla. Aravind is the right person to join me and our leadership team to help continue ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
