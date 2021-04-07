WB Games e Bubba Watson collaborano ancora per Golf ClashNintendo - un video presenta le novità di MiitopiaEA E AUGUSTA NATIONAL GOLF CLUB INCLUDONO IL TORNEO THE MASTERS IN EA ...Malware Android camuffato da Netflix si diffonde attraverso WhatsAppOlesya Rostova non è Denise PipitoneDenise Pipitone : Piera Maggio aspetta la verità su Olesya RostovaPES 2021 MOBILE: SUPERATI I 400 MILIONI DI DOWNLOADAstraZeneca, la decisione dell'EMA : Nuove restrizioni in arrivoOverwatch: Archivi 2021 disponibiliLG GRAM DISPONIBILI

Putin backlash How the Italian right is saying goodbye to Moscow and Salvini

In the wake of deteriorating relations between Europe and Russia, Italy’s right-wing forces are putting ...

zazoom
Commenta
Putin backlash. How the Italian right is saying goodbye to Moscow (and Salvini) (Di mercoledì 7 aprile 2021) In the wake of deteriorating relations between Europe and Russia, Italy’s right-wing forces are putting some distance between themselves and the Kremlin. By extension, they are also divorcing the pro-Russia positions of Italy’s most powerful Russophile, Matteo Salvini, and his nationalist party, the League. Tensions between Rome and Moscow rose a notch after two Russians spies were expelled from Italy last week, following their attempt to obtain classified NATO documents – which foreign minister Luigi Di Maio called a “hostile act.” Mario Draghi’s government reacted more firmly than its predecessors, in line with the PM’s expressed commitment to Europeanism and Atlanticism. That happened in the wider context of West-Russia frictions over coordinated sanctions, human rights (with regards to jailed opposer-in-chief ...
Leggi su formiche

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Putin backlash

Trump e Putin, uomini che penalizzano le donne  Il Fatto Quotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Putin backlash
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Putin backlash Putin backlash Italian right saying