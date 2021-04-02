Doha GP | Sunday' s race a closed - door event

(Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) As the free practice sessions making up round two of the world championship at Losail get underway, the Qatari circuit authorities and the Ministry of Health have decided that what occurred last ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Doha Sunday

...Qatari circuit authorities and the Ministry of Health have decided that what occurred last... and will not allow the public entry to theGP , also in light of the strict anti - Covid ...The new measures This, the circuit will still have permission to fill its only grandstand to ... Translated by Heather WatsonMotoGP, the stats: Yamaha the most successful in QatarI piloti si aspettano un miglioramento da parte dei rivali in vista del secondo appuntamento consecutivo al Losail International Circuit ...