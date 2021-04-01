EA INVITA I GIOCATORI ALLA CROSS-PLAY OPEN BETA DI KNOCKOUT CITYAnnunciati i giochi PlayStation Plus di aprileXbox Game Pass Ultimate: 16 giochi retrocompatibili Xbox/360Il Firmware di Insyde Software girerà sulla console Atari VCS Mortal Kombat Mobile festeggia il sesto anniversarioNintendo eShop Grandi Offerte MultiplayerDa Cellularline 4 cover con tecnologia Microban anti batteriRed Dead Online: Bonus per Naturalisti, Collezionisti e Cacciatori di ...Denise Pipitone è viva ed è in Russia? Il Video segnalazioneXiaomi senza limiti: presentati in Cina tantissimi nuovi prodotti

Restore the Snyderverse | Joe Manganiello e la catena Subway sostengono le richieste dei fan

La campagna Restore the Snyderverse lanciata dai fan del regista ha ora il sostegno di Joe Manganiello e ...

Restore the Snyderverse: Joe Manganiello e la catena Subway sostengono le richieste dei fan (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) La campagna Restore the Snyderverse lanciata dai fan del regista ha ora il sostegno di Joe Manganiello e della catena Subway. La campagna Restore the Snyderverse, lanciata dai fan del regista Zack Snyder dopo la distribuzione della sua versione di Justice League, ha trovato due importanti sostenitori: Joe Manganiello e la catena di fast food Subway. Warner Bros non sembra intenzionata ad alimentare le speranze legate alla possibilità di girare i capitoli della trilogia che erano stati progettati, ma questo non sembra in grado di fermare le richieste. Joe Manganiello, interprete di Deathstroke nel film Zack Snyder's Justice League e nella versione conclusa da Joss Whedon, ha espresso con ...
