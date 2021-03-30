Kingdom Hearts è disponibile su PC tramite Epic Games StoreNVIDIA Reflex per Rainbow Six Siege, riduce la latenza del 30%FIRST PLAYABLE, GLI SVILUPPATORI ITALIANI SI PRESENTANO AI PUBLISHER ...SnowRunner arriverà a maggio su Nintendo SwitchClementoni presenta Cioccomania: per uova di pasqua creativeeSERIE A TIM PES 2021 PRENDE OGGI IL VIAVaccinazioni Covid : Quando saranno vaccinati 40enni, 50enni e 60enni?Premier Mario Draghi vaccinato con AstraZeneca : Con la moglie ...Le Iene, anticipazioni stasera martedì 30 marzo su Italia 1L’Isola dei Famosi 2021 : Vera Gemma è stata eliminata

Italy to continue to leave vaccine buying to EU - Curcio

ROME, MAR 30 - Italy will continue to leave the acquisition of COVID - 19 vaccines to the European Union, which has exclusive agreements with the pharmaceutical companies, Civil Protection Chief Fabrizio Curcio told ...

