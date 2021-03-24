Mindray Releases New Ceiling Supply Unit, Creating a More Optimized ICU Environment (Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Mindray (SZSE: 300760), a global leader in developing and providing medical devices, has released a new series of Ceiling Supply Units which exceeds ISO 11197-2019 standards. The HyPort R80 is the newest generation of bedside device management systems with innovative designs among lighting system, workflow management and infection control. It helps caregivers provide safer and greater medical care by allowing for a More Optimized, comfortable and efficient ICU Environment. Available in a variety of customizations, the HyPort R80 is now available in multiple European countries. Designed with both caregivers and their patients in mind, the HyPort R80 creates a More effective ICU Environment ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
