LimaCorporate And HSS Partner To Open First Provider-based Design And 3D Printing Center For Complex Joint Reconstruction Surgery

LimaCorporate S.p.A., (Lima) leading global orthopedics manufacturer, and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), top-ranked in orthopedics for 11 consecutive years in the U.S., by U.S. News & World Report., announce today the Opening of the First Provider-based Design and 3D Printing facility for custom Complex Joint replacement solutions. Known as the ProMade PoC (Point of Care) Center, the new, FDA-regulated commercial facility is located at the HSS main campus in New York City, and will create faster and more accessible care for U.S. patients requiring personalized solutions for their orthopedic conditions and impact the advancement of ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
LimaCorporate Receives Regulatory Approvals For Smart Space Digital PlatformSmart SPACE Shoulder Planner is currently in a controlled release within the United States and Europe. LimaCorporate is planning to commence the commercial release of the Shoulder Planner later in Q1 ...
LimaCorporate E HSS Inaugurano Il Primo Centro Di Design E Stampa 3D Di Impianti Ortopedici Complessi Su Misura All' Interno Di Un Ospedale Adnkronos
