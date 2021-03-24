Go-to Guy for Ultra-Pure hBN Crystals | Interview with WPI-MANA Researcher

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 24 marzo 2021) TSUKUBA, Japan, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/Dr. Takashi Taniguchi is renowned for high-pressure synthesis of hBN (hexagonal boron nitride), a key material in nanotechnology research. HishBNhave the highest quality available, and they have been attracting the attention ofs around the world, contributing to a variety of research into two-dimensional materials in the fields of quantum physics and quantum devices, including graphene research. (Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105739/202103152283/ prw PI1fl a5JRYS0v.jpeg) Q. You're world-famous for your hBN. Why are you the go-to guy for this material? "Mostly it's just a result of luck and good circumstances, especially having access to our beautiful 30,000-ton ...