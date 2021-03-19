Superpedestrian debuts next-gen operating system "Briggs" -- Upgrading every LINK e-scooter (Di venerdì 19 marzo 2021) - LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Superpedestrian debuts its next operating system, the core software programmed directly into its LINK e-scooters. Codenamed "Briggs," the second version of LINK's unique operating system slashes geofence reaction time to 0.7s, stores triple the number of geofence zones, has 7X more precise geofence accuracy, boosts battery life by two days and extends scooter range by 10%. Thanks to over-the-air updates, the company can update its entire global LINK fleet in seconds. LINK is the only e-scooter powered by VIS (Vehicle Intelligent Safety system), a sophisticated onboard safety ...
LONDON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Superpedestrian debuts its next operating system, the core software programmed directly into its LINK e-scooters.
