Italy to set the stage for UN Food Systems Summit with three - day event that will deliver bold new ambitions

The United Nations and the Government of Italy announced today that the Pre - Summit gathering for the ...

Italy to set the stage for UN Food Systems Summit with three - day event that will deliver bold new ambitions (Di mercoledì 17 marzo 2021) The United Nations and the Government of Italy announced today that the Pre - Summit gathering for the 2021 UN Food Systems Summit will be in Rome, Italy from July 19 to July 21, 2021 .  Under the leadership of UN Secretary - General António Guterres and ...
  As hosts of the Pre - Summit, the Italian Government will make a national food system commitment to set the tone and a high ambition ahead of the Summit.  "Italy is ready to welcome this key ...

ROME, MAR 17 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday that Italy's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to go ahead full steam with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected to continue to b ...

