NAV CANADA awards Raytheon UK contract for secondary surveillance radars to manage Canadian airspace

LONDON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon UK, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), will ...

Raytheon UK, a unit of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX), will deliver 12 Condor Mk3 next-generation Monopulse secondary surveillance Radar systems to NAV CANADA with an option to purchase  additional radar systems as part of a 15-year contract. The first radar system will be shipped in March 2021 and installed by NAV CANADA in April. "We have been supplying radar systems to NAV CANADA since 1959, and MSSRs since the 1980s," said John Gallagher, managing director, Weapons & Sensors, Raytheon UK. "The more advanced Condor Mk3 was designed and developed by Raytheon UK engineers in Harlow, Essex, England, and will be manufactured at our facility in Glenrothes, Scotland, helping ...
