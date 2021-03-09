Google Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter NeumairASUS annuncia le schede grafiche AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR | ECCO IL RIASSUNTOVideo | Story Trailer di It Takes TwoCovd-19 : Vaccino AstraZeneca anche per over 65enniMONOPOLY: AL VIA L’OPERAZIONE DOPPIA PROBABILITÀ

Pemba Partners with Healthtech Co RxMx for Global Growth Program

SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pemba Capital Partners (Pemba) is pleased to announce that it has ...

zazoom
Commenta
Pemba Partners with Healthtech Co. RxMx for Global Growth Program (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Pemba Capital Partners ("Pemba") is pleased to announce that it has entered an international Growth Partnership agreement with Global Healthtech company RxMx, a provider of specialty medicine management systems. RxMx was established in 2013 by a team of doctors focused on modernizing and enhancing the effectiveness and safety of prescribing and monitoring specialty medicines. The Company has developed an ecosystem of apps and portals to connect patients, doctors, nurses, caregivers and manufacturers.   Its systems mitigate risk management by giving doctors access to real-time lab results for patients. The technology immediately alerts doctors when a lab result is out-of-range. ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Pemba Partners

L'Onu: governo indaghi sulle stragi del Daesh. Aiuti per 100 milioni da Acs  Avvenire
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pemba Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Pemba Partners Pemba Partners with Healthtech RxMx