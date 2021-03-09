Pemba Partners with Healthtech Co. RxMx for Global Growth Program (Di martedì 9 marzo 2021) SYDNEY, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Pemba Capital Partners ("Pemba") is pleased to announce that it has entered an international Growth Partnership agreement with Global Healthtech company RxMx, a provider of specialty medicine management systems. RxMx was established in 2013 by a team of doctors focused on modernizing and enhancing the effectiveness and safety of prescribing and monitoring specialty medicines. The Company has developed an ecosystem of apps and portals to connect patients, doctors, nurses, caregivers and manufacturers. Its systems mitigate risk management by giving doctors access to real-time lab results for patients. The technology immediately alerts doctors when a lab result is out-of-range.
