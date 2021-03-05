The EBA highlights key money laundering and terrorist financing risks across the EU (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ... such as those associated with virtual currencies and innovative financial services, had already been identified in the previous two Opinions on ML/TF risks and continue to be very relevant today. ... Leggi su etribuna
EBA publish final draft technical standards on the prudential treatment of investment firms
The EBA highlights key money laundering and terrorist financing risks across the EUThe ML/TF risks identified by the EBA include those that are applicable to the entire financial system, for instance the use of innovative financial services, while others affect specific sectors, ...
EBA publishes final revised Guidelines on money laundering and terrorist financing risk factorsThe EBA published its final revised Guidelines on ML/TF risk factors. The revisions take into account changes to the EU Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) legal framework ...
Proroga moratoria mutui fino al 30 giugno 2021 alla luce dei recenti chiarimenti dell'EBA Euroconference NEWS
