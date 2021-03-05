PM Studios annuncia le date di lancio per tre titoliUbisoft annuncia la Stagione 1 dell’Anno 5 di For Honor AsunderApex Legends: Evento Collezione Teoria del CaosPYRA/MYTHRA SI UNIRANNO A SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATEGeForce NOW: 21 nuovi titoli in arrivo e controller per giocare da ...Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Redmi Note 10Guilty Gear Strive arriverà a giugnoI Qualifier italiani del Red Bull Campus Clutch iniziano il 9 marzoDOOM 3 VR Edition su PlayStation VR a marzoDalla Cina con furore: tutto quello che devi sapere per risparmiare ...

The EBA highlights key money laundering and terrorist financing risks across the EU (Di venerdì 5 marzo 2021) ... such as those associated with virtual currencies and innovative financial services, had already been identified in the previous two Opinions on ML/TF risks and continue to be very relevant today. ...
The EBA published its final revised Guidelines on ML/TF risk factors. The revisions take into account changes to the EU Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing (AML/CFT) legal framework
