The russian winter of 2021 | new internal and external challenges

Leggi su leurispes

(Di martedì 2 marzo 2021) Despite the extreme conditions of theand the still worrying sanitary conditions, in the last few weeks tens of thousands ofcitizens have taken to the streets in Moscow, St. Petersburg, but also in the freezing Siberian cities, to protest against the government. The latter responded with force and repression, which is a well-tested method at those latitudes. The result: more than 5,000 people in jail. The demonstrations are linked to the latest developments in the “Navalny case”, the opponent who in recent months has engaged in a heated duel with the Kremlin and who is the most popular leader of the fragmented opposition to “United Russia”. After the attempted poisoning organized at home (allegedly by thesecret services), the blogger returned to Moscow knowing that he would be ...