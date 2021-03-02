Pomelli o Maniglie: una guida per aiutarvi nella sceltaChi è il Gen. Figliuolo, nuovo Commissario per l'Emergenza CovidCoronavirus: la Commissione europea presenterà il suo progetto di ...Vaccini Covid: a Napoli gli effetti collaterali svuotano le scuoleSony presenta BRAVIA XR A90J primo TV con intelligenza cognitiva al ...ASUS ROG svela nuovi prodotti per il gamingElettra Lamborghini si sente male a Domenica In, VideoDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO WATCH IN CERAMICAL’Ordine degli Infermieri di Massa Carrara si rinnova. Luca Fialdini ...VALORANT Atto 2 Episodio 2 Astra e il Pass Battaglia

LMS365 and Microsoft Viva Improve Employee Experience and Learning

Company welcomes Microsoft's new Employee Experience Platform as an aid to connecting remote workers ...

LMS365 and Microsoft Viva Improve Employee Experience and Learning

Company welcomes Microsoft's new Employee Experience Platform as an aid to connecting remote workers with a culture of Learning and collaboration AARHUS, Denmark, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Today LMS365 announced its commitment to seamless integration with Microsoft Viva to provide a complete Learning Experience Platform (LXP). LMS365's existing integration with Microsoft Teams already enables its customers to take full advantage of Viva. Used together, these tools will enable organizations to Improve Employee engagement and Learning in today's remote and hybrid work environments. Click to Tweet: @LMS365 and ...
