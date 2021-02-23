BANDAI NAMCO ACQUISISCE UNA QUOTA DI LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTWATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay TrailerChi era Luca Attanasio, l’ambasciatore italiano ucciso in CongoSTREET FIGHTER V CELEBRA IL QUINTO ANNIVERSARIORAINBOW SIX SIEGE RIVELA I PRIMI CONTENUTI DI ANNO 6Dati personali a rischio: Avira protegge la vita digitaleScopri I-No il quindicesimo e ultimo personaggio del roster di Guilty ...Atalanta Napoli streaming partita in direttaLa nonna di Avellino cammina per 15 chilometri: Volevo essere ...

GSMA Heralds a new era of Connected Impact as MWC Shanghai returns as a hybrid event

China continues its rapid uptake of 5G with 200m additional connections in the last year Shanghai, Feb. ...

GSMA is celebrating a return to in-person events with the launch of MWC Shanghai 2021, which opens today. This first-of-its-kind experience combines unique in-person and virtual elements, heralding a new era of connectivity and collaboration for the mobile industry. Around 20,000 visitors are expected to gain first-hand insights into the mobile industry through unique content and debates hosted at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. They will be joined by thousands more who will log onto My MWCS Online from over a hundred countries. There will be plenty of opportunities to gain new industry information and make important business contacts. "Today marks an important ...
