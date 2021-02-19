Paola Ansuini chi è la nuova portavoce di Mario DraghiMORTAL KOMBAT | Trailer di Debutto e Prossimamente al cinemaNuovo Trailer per Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster WorldGhostrunner - Disponibile una demo gratuita per consoleEA E CODEMASTERS NUOVA POTENZA PER I GIOCHI DI CORSE SPLATOON 3 IMBRATTERÀ TERRITORI INESPLORATI SU NINTENDO SWITCH NEL ...PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES: BATTLE FOR NEIGHBORVILLE SU NINTENDO SWITCHZynga e Lucasfilm Games annunciano Star Wars: Hunters per Nintendo ...EA e Velan Studios annunciano l'uscita di Knockout CityTiscali non funziona o problemi? Oggi 18 febbraio

DVIGear Appoints AVsion' s Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager

- MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity ...

DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager

MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager.  His goal is to expand the distribution of DVIGear's successful DisplayNet® and HyperLight® product lines, as well as a myriad of other new digital signal distribution products. Clifford Broekhuisen has more than 20 years of experience in the ProAV industry and has worked most recently as a Business Development Manager with NETGEAR, focusing on their range of AVoIP network switches. ...
