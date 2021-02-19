DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager (Di venerdì 19 febbraio 2021) - MARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager. His goal is to expand the distribution of DVIGear's successful DisplayNet® and HyperLight® product lines, as well as a myriad of other new digital signal distribution products. Clifford Broekhuisen has more than 20 years of experience in the ProAV industry and has worked most recently as a Business Development Manager with NETGEAR, focusing on their range of AVoIP network switches. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications is pleased to announce that AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen has been appointed as its European Business Development Manager. His goal is to expand the distribution of DVIGear's successful DisplayNet® and HyperLight® product lines, as well as a myriad of other new digital signal distribution products. Clifford Broekhuisen has more than 20 years of experience in the ProAV industry and has worked most recently as a Business Development Manager with NETGEAR, focusing on their range of AVoIP network switches. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : DVIGear Appoints
DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager..." said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His extensive industry experience and passion for building strong customer relationships will enable him to further strengthen our position throughout the ...
DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development Manager..." said Steven Barlow, President of DVIGear. "His extensive industry experience and passion for building strong customer relationships will enable him to further strengthen our position throughout the ...
DVIGear Appoints AVsion's Clifford Broekhuisen as European Business Development ManagerMARIETTA, Georgia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for professional display applications i ...
DVIGear AppointsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DVIGear Appoints