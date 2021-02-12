The Last of Us, in arrivo la serie TV del capolavoro PlayStation (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) In questi giorni abbiamo appreso che la HBO ha scritturato Bella Ramsey per interpretare Ellie nell’adattamento di Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann dell’esclusiva PlayStation The Last of Us. La produzione sembra essere in fermento perché, come riporta Deadline, Pedro Pascal è stato già scritturato per il ruolo di Joel. Per coloro che non hanno familiarità con il gioco, la storia si svolge in una terra desolata post-apocalittica dove Joel, un contrabbandiere, ha suo malgrado il compito di portare la quattordicenne Ellie fuori dalla zona di quarantena, evitando pericolosi umani e mostri cannibali. Entrambi i registi dovrebbero avere abbastanza familiarità con ambientazioni del genere in quanto Mazin ha in precedenza creato Chernobyl, mentre Druckmann si è occupato della storia originale del videogioco. Bella Ramsey è un’attrice emergente e molto ... Leggi su nonsolo.tv (Di venerdì 12 febbraio 2021) In questi giorni abbiamo appreso che la HBO ha scritturato Bella Ramsey per interpretare Ellie nell’adattamento di Craig Mazin e Neil Druckmann dell’esclusivaTheof Us. La produzione sembra essere in fermento perché, come riporta Deadline, Pedro Pascal è stato già scritturato per il ruolo di Joel. Per coloro che non hanno familiarità con il gioco, la storia si svolge in una terra desolata post-apocalittica dove Joel, un contrabbandiere, ha suo malgrado il compito di portare la quattordicenne Ellie fuori dalla zona di quarantena, evitando pericolosi umani e mostri cannibali. Entrambi i registi dovrebbero avere abbastanza familiarità con ambientazioni del genere in quanto Mazin ha in precedenza creato Chernobyl, mentre Druckmann si è occupato della storia originale del videogioco. Bella Ramsey è un’attrice emergente e molto ...

