Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries (Di martedì 2 febbraio 2021) BENGALURU, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NYSE: INFY), the global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has been selected by Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), a global leader in the Renewable Energy industry, as a strategic partner for SAP S/4HANA implementation to deliver a globally harmonized ERP system. The implementation will enable Siemens Gamesa to become an agile, global organization driving digitalization, while enhancing its digital capabilities, offering, and competitive positioning. Infosys successfully implemented a Greenfield SAP S/4HANA solution across 7 Countries, replacing 2 legacy ERP systems. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
