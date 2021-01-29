TOJOY West Europe CEO Richard Burton, on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (Di venerdì 29 gennaio 2021) BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On December 30th, 2020, the European Commission confirmed The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China (CAI) in principle. EU-China CAI negotiations on the complex subject began nearly seven years ago. The CAI is one of the most significant and ambitious Agreements that China has ever pursued with a foreign partner. The cumulative foreign direct Investment from China in the EU over the last 20 years was around 120 billion Euros, mostly in infrastructure projects, real estate, and high-tech businesses. EU Investment into China over the same period was around 140bn Euros, much of that in the manufacturing sector. With this ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On December 30th, 2020, the European Commission confirmed The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China (CAI) in principle. EU-China CAI negotiations on the complex subject began nearly seven years ago. The CAI is one of the most significant and ambitious Agreements that China has ever pursued with a foreign partner. The cumulative foreign direct Investment from China in the EU over the last 20 years was around 120 billion Euros, mostly in infrastructure projects, real estate, and high-tech businesses. EU Investment into China over the same period was around 140bn Euros, much of that in the manufacturing sector. With this ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TOJOY WestI migliori 30 dischi stranieri del 2019, dal Boss ai Coldplay La Repubblica TOJOY West Europe CEO Richard Burton, on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment
At TOJOY, we enable EU companies to connect and reach agreements with such high-quality local partners, to access the funding, operations partnerships, and resources required to grow a business in ...
TOJOY WestSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TOJOY West