Adare Pharma Solutions Opens New Small-Scale Laboratory to Offer Faster and More Efficient Development Capabilities to Clients. (Di martedì 26 gennaio 2021) LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Adare Pharma Solutions, ("Adare") a global technology-driven CDMO providing turnkey product Development through commercial manufacturing expertise, is proud to announce the opening of a new Small-Scale Development Laboratory in Vandalia, Ohio. Adare built the non-GMP Laboratory to encompass two rooms that are physically separated from the FDA, GMP certified pilot and production areas. This new Laboratory space brings customizable, flexible systems that will expedite formulation and process Development services. "The new Small-Scale Laboratory is part of ...
