Leading Global Media Name Slovenia a 'Must Visit' destination for 2021 (Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) Influential travel Media across the globe have collectively Named Slovenia a Leading destination for 2021 thanks to its dedication to authentic and sustainable tourism. LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The Slovenian Tourist Board's key PR and marketing focus on authentic and sustainable tourism has led to the country being included in many Global Media's picks of the top travel destinations to Visit in 2021. Media outlets from across the world praised Slovenia's sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly the Slovenia Green Scheme, which now has over 100 members. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Slovenian Tourist Board's key PR and marketing focus on authentic and sustainable tourism has led to the country being included in many Global Media's picks of the top travel destinations to Visit in 2021. Media outlets from across the world praised Slovenia's sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly the Slovenia Green Scheme, which now has over 100 members. ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Leading GlobalVDAS launches VinFast global showroom design competition, total prize valued over USD 60,000
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 25th 2021, Vietnam Design Association – Ho Chi Minh City (VDAS) officially announc ...
Atradius to host a series of virtual events on the future of global trade
- The webcasts will feature thought leaders from business and academia who will address the uncertainty facing the international trade environment as it emerges from the Covid-19 economic crisis. AMST ...
Leading GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Leading Global