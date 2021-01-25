Leading Global Media Name Slovenia a ' Must Visit' destination for 2021

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 25 gennaio 2021) Influential travelacross the globe have collectivelyforthanks to its dedication to authentic and sustainable tourism. LJUBLJANA,, Jan. 25,/PRNewswire/Then Tourist Board's key PR and marketing focus on authentic and sustainable tourism has led to the country being included in many's picks of the top travels toinoutlets from across the world praised's sustainable tourism initiatives, particularly theGreen Scheme, which now has over 100 members. ...