JA Solar DeepBlue 3 0 Series Successfully Obtains the First 182 Module KS Certification in South Korea

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance ...

JA Solar, a leading manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, announced that the mono-facial type of its DeepBlue 3.0 Series Modules has obtained the First KS Certification for Modules based on 182mm x 182mm wafers, known as "182 Modules", meaning the product has got approval for the South Korean PV market. It is expected that the bifacial type of DeepBlue 3.0 will be certified later this month which will offer local customers another high-efficiency option. Launched in May 2020, DeepBlue 3.0 integrates the advantages of multiple high-efficiency and low-degradation technologies including the new-generation PERC high-efficiency cell ...
