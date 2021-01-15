Nintendo Switch e Switch Lite sono le console del Natale 2020Di Covid muoiono solo i vecchi: La maestra Sabrina Pattarello ...Emma Marrone e Alessandra Amoroso : Pezzo Di CuoreL'allarme dei medici: Hanno fatto feste a Capodanno, ma non lo dicono!Un sondaggio di Wiko rivela che i dispositivi hi-tech sono un ...Matteo Salvini: No ad un esecutivo minestrone Milano, anziano strangola la moglie 90enne Bloober Team svela un nuovo trailer live action per The MediumGTA Online: la Maibatsu Manchez Scout disponibile da Warstock Cache ...OUTRIDERS: SVELATE LE CARATTERISTICHE DELLA VERSIONE PER PC

OneWeb Secures Investment from SoftBank and Hughes Network Systems

OneWeb has raised $1.4 billion in total financing SoftBank to take a seat on OneWeb Board of Directors ...

OneWeb Secures Investment from SoftBank and Hughes Network Systems (Di venerdì 15 gennaio 2021) OneWeb has raised $1.4 billion in total financing SoftBank to take a seat on OneWeb Board of Directors LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/

OneWeb, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communications company jointly owned by the UK Government and Bharti Global, announced today that it has secured additional funding from SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank") and Hughes Network Systems LLC ("Hughes"), bringing OneWeb's total funding to $1.4 billion. The capital raised to date positions the Company to be fully funded for its first-generation satellite fleet, totaling 648 satellites, by the end of 2022. OneWeb's mission is to deliver broadband connectivity worldwide to ...
