Vauxhall Insignia è stata nominata Upper Medium Car of the Year in UK (Di giovedì 14 gennaio 2021) Company Car Today premia ogni anno le migliori 100 auto adatte agli utenti e agli operatori di flotte con i vincitori che provengono da 20 diverse categorie. Clubalfa.it è stato selezionato dal nuovo ... Leggi su clubalfa
Vauxhall Insignia è stata nominata Upper Medium Car of the Year in UK
La nuova Vauxhall Insignia ha conquistato i giudici dei Company Car Today CCT100 Awards 2021 grazie alle sue caratteristiche.
