Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello

It was believed to be a 19th century work. Perugia University art historian Fabio Marcelli was the ...

Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) It was believed to be a 19th century work. Perugia University art historian Fabio Marcelli was the first to suggest it was a Donatello. This was later confirmed by leading Donatello expert Giancarlo ...
Statue of St Peter attributed to Donatello
FABRIANO, JAN 12 - A 15th-century wooden statue of St Peter has been attributed to Renaissance master Donatello. The newly re-attributed work was delivered back safely Tuesday to a gallery in the Marc ...
