Wikileaks’ editor: “Julian Assange’s extradition will take us back into darkness” (Di domenica 3 gennaio 2021) It is a case which will decide the future of journalism. Tomorrow, a British judge will rule if the founder of WikiLeaks should be extradited to the United States, where he risks a 175-year sentence in a supermax prison. Il Fatto Quotidiano asked the editor of WikiLeaks, Icelandic investigative journalist Kristinn Hrafnsson, for an analysis. You have worked for WikiLeaks since 2010, you were the journalist who went to Baghdad to look for the two Iraqi children seriously injured by the US Apache helicopter, as shown by the famous video ‘Collateral Murder’. It is precisely for revealing these kinds of document about the US wars in Iraq, in Afghanistan, the US diplomacy cables and the Guantanamo files that Julian Assange risks spending 175 years in prison. Did he ever tell you: ‘I want to give up, because the risk is too ... Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
Wikileaks’ editorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Wikileaks’ editor