CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/daywasat aproject inby China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31. With the theme of "Waltz in the", theshowed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuiseand CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility. As a typical distributedpower project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuisenow has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households. During the...