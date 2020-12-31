CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/
A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31. With the theme of "Waltz in the wind", the event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm and CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility. As a typical distributed wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households. During the visual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31. With the theme of "Waltz in the wind", the event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm and CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility. As a typical distributed wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households. During the visual ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CGN held'Dai un calcio al 2020’, su Facebook e Instagram la Social Challenge di fine anno lanciata da SKS365. Alla Fondazione PUPI di Javier Zanetti il ricavato della sfida solidale Yahoo Notizie
CGN heldSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGN held