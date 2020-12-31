In Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oro

CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France

PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France (Di giovedì 31 dicembre 2020) PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/

A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31. With the theme of "Waltz in the wind", the event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm and CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility. As a typical distributed wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise wind farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households. During the visual ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGN held
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGN held held visual open event wind