Volocopter Commits to Launch Air Taxi Services in Singapore (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) Singapore and BRUCHSAL, Germany, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Volocopter, the pioneer in Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced its commitment today to Launch air Taxi Services in Singapore after two years of close collaboration with the city. Working together with the Economic Development Board of Singapore (EDB) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Volocopter plans to make air Taxi Services a reality in the Southeast Asian city-state within the next three years. This puts Singapore in pole position to Launch Urban Air Mobility in Asia. In October 2019, Volocopter completed the historic air Taxi demonstration flight in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Volocopter, the pioneer in Urban Air Mobility (UAM), announced its commitment today to Launch air Taxi Services in Singapore after two years of close collaboration with the city. Working together with the Economic Development Board of Singapore (EDB) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Volocopter plans to make air Taxi Services a reality in the Southeast Asian city-state within the next three years. This puts Singapore in pole position to Launch Urban Air Mobility in Asia. In October 2019, Volocopter completed the historic air Taxi demonstration flight in ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Volocopter CommitsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Volocopter Commits