Vakrangee Demonstrates Environmental Transparency And Achieves ' B' Score From CDP For Environmental Practices | Better Than The Industry' s Average

- This is higher Than the Asia regional Average of D, Global Average of C and Higher Than the ...

Vakrangee Demonstrates Environmental Transparency And Achieves 'B' Score From CDP For Environmental Practices, Better Than The Industry's Average (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020)

Vakrangee, a unique technology-driven company focused to build India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver services to the unserved and the underserved population of the country, has been commended for its climate action this year, and received a "B" Rating (on a scale From a minimum of "D" to a maximum of "A") From CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit organization that evaluates the performance in climate change of more Than 9,600 companies worldwide every year. This is the first year of participation for ...
