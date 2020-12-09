Vakrangee Demonstrates Environmental Transparency And Achieves ' B' Score From CDP For Environmental Practices | Better Than The Industry' s Average

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) - This is higherthe Asia regionalof D, Globalof C and Higherthe specialized professional services sectorof D. MUMBAI, India, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a unique technology-driven company focused to build India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver services to the unserved and the underserved population of the country, has been commended for its climate action this year, and received a "B" Rating (on a scalea minimum of "D" to a maximum of "A")CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), a non-profit organization that evaluates the performance in climate change of more9,600 companies worldwide every year. This is the first year of participation for ...