CEI chief Bassetti says on the mend after COVID (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) "It is for the families were there are small children. "It is for the families that, for one reason or another (I suffer from this myself, and I suffer with them), have economic woes. "Let us think ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CEI chiefAsta Bot: tassi ancora negativi per il titolo annuale (-0,498%) Yahoo Finanza CEI chief Bassetti says on the mend after COVID
ROME, DEC 9 - Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, president of the Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) and Archbishop of Perugia-Città della Pieve, on Wednesday said he was on the mend after a bout of COVID-19 ...
CEI chiefSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CEI chief