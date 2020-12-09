Dove vedere in TV e in streaming Inter-Shakhtar, Ajax-Atalanta non va ...THE MUSIC LOCKER: il Night Club underground apre a breve a Los Santos ...La frase razzista del quarto uomo di PSG-Istanbul BasaksehirDroga a Roma : coinvolti fratelli Bianchi, omicidio di WillyGWENT si aggiorna con la nuova espansione Way of the WitcherElisabetta Gregoraci dopo il GF Vip : ecco cosa ha trovato al suo ...Cyberpunk 2077 trailer di lancioProsegue il maltempo sulla penisola : a Roma preoccupa livello TevereVenezia è sott'acqua, il Mose non è attivoVikings: Il video trailer dell'ultimo capitolo della serie

Arc Publishing Integrates Sophi io | Bringing Content Publishers New Analytics and Automation Option

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arc Publishing and Sophi.io today announce the integration of ...

zazoom
Commenta
Arc Publishing Integrates Sophi.io, Bringing Content Publishers New Analytics and Automation Option (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Arc Publishing and Sophi.io today announce the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail's suite of Automation and predictive Analytics solutions. These native integrations will be available to the more than 1,400 websites using the Arc Publishing platform and build on Arc's current integrations and capabilities. "Sophi.io will equip the Publishers, broadcasters and brands Arc supports with data and insights to make real-time Content decisions that drive business impact," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc. "As an early adopter of Arc, The Globe and Mail serves as a model for the industry in the pivot to be digital-first, having refocused resources on strategic initiatives like building a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Arc Publishing

Washington Post, l’effetto Bezos  La Stampa
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Arc Publishing
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Arc Publishing Publishing Integrates Sophi Bringing Content