Arc Publishing Integrates Sophi.io, Bringing Content Publishers New Analytics and Automation Option (Di mercoledì 9 dicembre 2020) TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Arc Publishing and Sophi.io today announce the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail's suite of Automation and predictive Analytics solutions. These native integrations will be available to the more than 1,400 websites using the Arc Publishing platform and build on Arc's current integrations and capabilities. "Sophi.io will equip the Publishers, broadcasters and brands Arc supports with data and insights to make real-time Content decisions that drive business impact," said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc. "As an early adopter of Arc, The Globe and Mail serves as a model for the industry in the pivot to be digital-first, having refocused resources on strategic initiatives like building a ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
