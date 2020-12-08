Hemp Harvested in Texas for First Time in 80 Years: Hemp, Inc. Reports (Di martedì 8 dicembre 2020) ... Fortified CBD Pre-rolls, CBD and CBG Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds (which are 96%-98.7% CBD, the only product like this in the marketplace today). Bruce Perlowin, CVC of Hemp, Inc. says, "It's an ... Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hemp HarvestedCoronavirus, aumentano i contagi in Gb: 1.715 nuovi casi Padova News
Hemp HarvestedSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hemp Harvested