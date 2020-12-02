TEMSA delivers its first electric bus to Sweden's most environmentally-friendly island (Di mercoledì 2 dicembre 2020) TEMSA delivers its first electric bus, the MD9 electricITY to Sweden, drawing considerable interest from around the world. Developed by TEMSA's engineers and manufactured in the company's Adana plant, the 6 MD9 electricITY buses will be operated in Öckerö island and surrounding areas, as part of the island's aim to zero their carbon footprint by 2030. ADANA, Turkey, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/
TEMSA Transportation Vehicles, a Sabanc? Holding and PPF Group company, exported its first electric bus, the MD9 electricITY. Manufactured in the company's Adana plant, 6 MD9 electricITY buses are shipped to Sweden, a leading ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
