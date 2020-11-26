ESL FLOWE CHAMPIONSHIP RIPARTE IL CAMPIONATO PLAYSTATIONMETRO EXODUS ARRIVERA’ SULLE CONSOLE NEXT-GENTHE CREW 2: DLC GRATUITO DISPONIBILECombatti con Itsuka Kendo in MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 da oggiBlack Ops: Cold War consigli per la Campagna e l'onlinePoker: terminologia e modi di direSomalia: 32.000 bambini e le loro famiglie in fuga a causa del ...Black Friday sempre più atteso in Italia: crescono del 12% circa le ...LOL: Chi ride è fuori, il nuovo comedy show italiano Amazon OriginalFarming Simulator DLC gratuito

RAI programme suspended after ' sexy shopping' tutorial

Wednesday night's edition of the show was not programme because, being a recorded programme, it was ...

zazoom
Commenta
RAI programme suspended after 'sexy shopping' tutorial (Di giovedì 26 novembre 2020) Wednesday night's edition of the show was not programme because, being a recorded programme, it was impossible to include an apology for the incident. Detto Fatto has now been suspended until further ...
Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : RAI programme

Oggi la consegna degli Oscar della sostenibilità  Italiafruit News
RAI programme suspended after 'sexy shopping' tutorial
ROME, 26 NOV - A programme on State broadcaster RAI has been suspended after running a segment advising women on 'how to be sexy while shopping at the supermarket'. RAI has opened a probe into the seg ...
Female parity still not fully reached - Mattarella
ROME, 24 NOV - Women's gender parity at committees at conferences, commissions, public events and media debates has still not been fully reached, President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday in a message ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : RAI programme
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : RAI programme programme suspended after sexy shopping