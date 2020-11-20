Lion cub tortured by his captors in Russia, then rehabilitated for seven months, will be flown to his natural habitat in an African wildlife refuge (Di venerdì 20 novembre 2020) - Simba will travel from Russia to Tanzania in late November. All repatriation costs will be paid by the Russian Copper Company after animal rights activists issued a plea for help URALS, Russia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/
The future is bright for Simba, the Lion cub who was used as a prop for photo shoots in Russia. The Lion was near death when he was rescued from a barn in Dagestan, Russia in March 2020; he was tortured, emaciated, and unable to walk. Local residents told authorities his captors used the cub to make money, charging tourists to take selfies with Simba, and that his legs were broken to prevent his escape. He was also malnourished and his body was covered with wounds. Reports of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The future is bright for Simba, the Lion cub who was used as a prop for photo shoots in Russia. The Lion was near death when he was rescued from a barn in Dagestan, Russia in March 2020; he was tortured, emaciated, and unable to walk. Local residents told authorities his captors used the cub to make money, charging tourists to take selfies with Simba, and that his legs were broken to prevent his escape. He was also malnourished and his body was covered with wounds. Reports of the ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
gritty_lion_cub : C’è davvero un confine sottilissimo tra ti voglio incoraggiare perché ti voglio troppo bene e ti mortifico ricordan… - gritty_lion_cub : Sono davvero la tenerezza - gritty_lion_cub : Quanto vorrei il telecomando che rick fa a morty per tornare indietro ogni volta che fa una cazzata. Sarei curiosa… - gritty_lion_cub : Menomale che esiste mia madre sennò penso che morirei di fame ????? - gritty_lion_cub : Già... però poi penso che ho fatto felice qualcuno con il mio essere portatrice di imbarazzo e mi sento meno stupid… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Lion cubGentiloni: se il Recovery fund funziona si potrà ripetere Yahoo Finanza
Lion cubSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Lion cub