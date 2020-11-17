SGS and Graz University of Technology open Lamarr Security Research

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 17 novembre 2020) GENEVA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/SGS andof(TU) announce theing of, a non-profitcenter focusing on informationand establishing trust in digital systems and products. This newenvironment isfor partner sponsors to work together, and to make the world a safer place. Cyberis one of the biggest challenges for our information society and there is urgent need to fundamentally rethink the way systems are built, composed and analyzed. In order to enable trust and to create a world where dataand privacy are a matter of course, it is ...