GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J.D. Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight Consecutive Years (Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Recently, J.D. Power publicized its 2020 China Initial Quality Study (IQS) report, and as the third-party survey authority, it provides the customers with reliable reference for purchasing cars. In this report, GAC MOTOR is distinguished as the China Brand Champion for Eight straight Years, with its SUV model, GS3, and MPV model, GN6 respectively ranked first and second in their segments. As one of the most professional and authoritative institutions for consumer insight and market research, J.D. Power is well-known for its independence and objectivity. The 2020 China Initial ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
GAC MOTOR Launches All-New Luxury Flagship GA8 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR, together with partner Aljomaih Automotive Company, held a special global online release on October 15th for the launch of the luxury flag ...
