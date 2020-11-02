GAC MOTOR Recognized as Champion of J D Power Initial Quality Study for China Brand for Eight Consecutive Years

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 2 novembre 2020) GUANGZHOU,, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/Recently, J.D.publicized its 2020(IQS) report, and as the third-party survey authority, it provides the customers with reliable reference for purchasing cars. In this report, GACis distinguished as theforstraight, with its SUV model, GS3, and MPV model, GN6 respectively ranked first and second in their segments. As one of the most professional and authoritative institutions for consumer insight and market research, J.D.is well-known for its independence and objectivity. The 2020...