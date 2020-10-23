Italy creates another roadblock for Huawei’s 5G

Leggi su formiche

(Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) As Rome props up its national digital security, it’s making sure private companies don’t get ahead of themselves. On Friday morning the Italian government banned major telecoms company Fastweb (controlled by Swisscom) from installing Huawei technology in their core 5G network infrastructure. The ban is temporary, intended to last until Fastweb clarifies its development strategy. Nonetheless, this is the first time Rome exerts its “golden power” – lawful intervention in private companies’ dealings for the sake of national interest – in 5G matters. In evaluating the safety of network tech suppliers, the Italian government’s security committee and EU bodies doubt the security of Chinese-built telecoms tech. The move bears testimony to the growing opposition that, like many other European countries, are mounting towards ...