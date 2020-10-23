Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of ...Transformers: Battlegrounds disponibile per console e pcMarta Flavi e Maurizio Costanzo : Il tradimento con la De Filippi? ...GTA Online: ricompense triple nelle sfide del bunker di HalloweenDecreto dignità, per Google multa di 100mila euro da AgcomPumpkin Jack e Amnesia: Rebirth con RTX e DLSS su GeForce NOWR-TYPE FINAL 2 arriverà nel 2021II Premier Conte, la situazione si sta rivelando molto critica : ...LG annuncia l’arrivo in Italia di LG WingMXGP 2020 PRIMO GAMEPLAY TRAILER

Italy creates another roadblock for Huawei’s 5G

As Rome props up its national digital security, it’s making sure private companies don’t get ...

Italy creates another roadblock for Huawei’s 5G (Di venerdì 23 ottobre 2020) As Rome props up its national digital security, it’s making sure private companies don’t get ahead of themselves. On Friday morning the Italian government banned major telecoms company Fastweb (controlled by Swisscom) from installing Huawei technology in their core 5G network infrastructure. The ban is temporary, intended to last until Fastweb clarifies its development strategy. Nonetheless, this is the first time Rome exerts its “golden power” – lawful intervention in private companies’ dealings for the sake of national interest – in 5G matters. In evaluating the safety of network tech suppliers, the Italian government’s security committee and EU bodies doubt the security of Chinese-built telecoms tech. The move bears testimony to the growing opposition that Italy, like many other European countries, are mounting towards ...
