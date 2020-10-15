Global Cyber Alliance Provides Cybersecurity Toolkit for Journalists

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 15 ottobre 2020) Media Members Now Have Resources and Tools to Secure Their Work WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/Today the(GCA) released the GCAsecurityforat the 2020 Online News Association conference. Theis a free, operational resource aimed at helping, watchdogs, and small newsrooms shore-up theirsecurity practices.around the world have long been targets ofattacks, whether reporting on crime, politics, or simply being a target for the spread of disinformation. Recent examples include an Angolan journalist reporting on the embezzlement of public funds and two Turkishwhose accounts ...