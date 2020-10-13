Il presidente Donald Trump è guarito dal Covid-19 : Ma gli esperti ...Amazon Prime Day: 500€ di sconto per i laptop MSIApex Legends ottiene il supporto di NVIDIA ReflexXiaomi: Mi 10T Lite e offerte prodotti su Amazon e mi.comEnrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...

QYNAPSE France and TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Canada are partnering to provide the most advanced AI platform for brain diseases

Strategic partnership in brain imaging and AI PARIS, MONTREAL, and QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 ...

zazoom
Commenta
QYNAPSE (France) and TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES (Canada) are partnering to provide the most advanced AI platform for brain diseases (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) Strategic partnership in brain imaging and AI PARIS, MONTREAL, and QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

QYNAPSE SAS, a French MEDICAL technology company, today announces the acquisition of the Canadian company TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL DEVICES Inc. (TPMD), a spin-off from the universities of McGill and Laval. The objective of this strategic collaboration is to combine TPMD's technologies, patents and expertise with QYNAPSE's know-how and product line – and thus form the most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) platform in the field of imaging of brain diseases such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis. Over the past fifteen years, the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : QYNAPSE France
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : QYNAPSE France QYNAPSE France TRUE POSITIVE MEDICAL