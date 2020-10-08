C O R R E C T I O N -- Mondly

Perché creare un e-commerce nel 2020?Buon compleanno Monopoly : sono 85 anni N26: protegge dalle minacce per il banking onlineMi Store Italia apre anche a TorinoMILESTONE LANCIA RIDE 4 per console e PC/STEAM.Stasera in TV - Stasera in Televisione oggi giovedì 8 ottobre 2020La super sexy Sarah Nile ... ma cosa fa dopo il GF Vip,?Barbara D’Urso e la lite Pomeriggio 5 : Tu non mi usi, ho i brividi!La duchessa di Cambridge Kate Middleton sfoggia i suoi nuovi capelli ...La libertà di comunicare mentre guidi la moto: interfono bluetooh per ...

Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages

 Mondly, one of the world's leading online language platforms, and Oxford University Press (OUP), the world's largest university press, today announce a new suite of custom English progress tests via the Mondly app. The collaboration between Mondly and OUP enables English language learning, assessment, and testing in 33 languages, including less common languages like ...
Mondly Partners with Oxford University Press to Introduce An Enhanced English Language Learning Module Supporting 33 Languages
