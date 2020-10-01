Xiaomi presenta la famiglia Mi 10TEcco come ha fatto Antonio De Marco ad uccidere Daniele ed EleonoraRiprendono a Bagnone a curadella Misericordia le Giornate di ...I giochi online piacciono anche ai criminali informatici: basta ...Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Story TrailerMediacom annuncia SmartPad 10 Azimut2Red Dead Online: avvistati 2 Alci LeggendariDa Seagate l’SSD di espansione per Xbox Series X|SChe cos'è la vitamina B10 (PABA), e perchè è importante assumerla?Black lingerie! Elisabetta Canalis in intimo infiamma i social

Authentix® Announces Acquisition of Traceless® Authentication Group

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in Authentication and ...

Authentix, the authority in Authentication and information services, announced today that it has acquired the Traceless Authentication Group from Bibliotheca, Inc. a library systems solutions company serving over 30,000 libraries worldwide. MHT Partners, L.P. acted as financial advisor to Authentix in this transaction. Rochester, New York – based Traceless is an industry leader in anticounterfeiting and diversion control to global clientele including customers in the pharmaceuticals, spirits, and apparel industries. This Acquisition includes the company's complete portfolio of patented covert marking solutions as well as its own enterprise cloud-based digital track and trace software solution. Product lines acquired include Traceless Ultra™, Traceless ...
