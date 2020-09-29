Megaport Extends Global Reach of Oracle Cloud (Di martedì 29 settembre 2020) Megaport SDN Extends secure, on-demand connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions across four continents to improve performance BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/
Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), announced today the expanded availability of Oracle FastConnect onramps to allow customers to easily and flexibly interconnect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Megaport now offers direct connectivity to Oracle Cloud regions across four continents. Recently enabled FastConnect locations enabled across the Megaport network include Chicago, Los ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
