Si aprono le porte del cinema per Harry Styles

Leggi su 361magazine

(Di venerdì 18 settembre 2020) Tre film per il cantante ex One Direction La carriera diva a gonfie vele. Sono ormai lontani i tempi delle boy band e degli One Direction (anche se si parla di una reunion) ormai è più che affermato come solista e non solo. View this post on Instagram I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s ...