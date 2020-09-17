Roma, risaliamo sul palco : Maurizio Fortini live in Piazza del ...PS5 uscirà il 19 novembre a 399€ Digital e 499€ StandardIl virologo Massimo Galli : non si sa se ci libereremo del virus così ...Emily Ratajkowski molestata dal fotografo Jonathan LederEra sulla sua bici : bimbo di quattro anni muore investito dallo ...Escile! Marika Fruscio esplosiva su InstagramApple presenta iPad Air 4 e iPad di 8th generazioneCopritevi gli occhi! Patrizia De Blanck nuda al GF Vip - ecco il VideoRed Dead Online: tre Arieti Leggendari ora disponibiliViolenza sugli animali : Governo senza idee né iniziative

TIDAL Partners With Oculus To Bring Live Immersive Concerts Straight To Music Fans' Homes

Intimate Performances to be Livestreamed in Virtual Reality in Venues and in 2D Video & High-Quality ...

zazoom
Commenta
TIDAL Partners With Oculus To Bring Live Immersive Concerts Straight To Music Fans' Homes (Di giovedì 17 settembre 2020) Intimate Performances to be Livestreamed in Virtual Reality in Venues and in 2D Video & High-Quality Audio on TIDAL NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Global Music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, and Facebook's virtual reality platform Oculus are partnering to Bring Live, Immersive, and intimate Music performances Straight into people's Homes in the Venues app (available on the Oculus Quest) and on TIDAL. Later this year, TIDAL and Oculus will Livestream a series of Immersive Concerts With some of the biggest names in ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : TIDAL Partners

Tidal amplia il numero di dispositivi compatibili con la propria app  4news.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : TIDAL Partners
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : TIDAL Partners TIDAL Partners With Oculus Bring