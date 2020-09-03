Nintendo per il 35° anniversario di Super Mario presenta giochi e ...IFA 2020 LG presenta life’s good from homeSeagate Aggiorna i suoi HDD e SSDsPrevisione meteo : Torna il sole e buon tempo in tutta ItaliaE' meglio della figlia! Eva Henger mostra il suo 'lato migliore'Silvio Berlusconi positivo al Covid-19 : è asintomatico e sta beneArriva il bonus pc e internet a sostegno della connessione e ...Tassista romano abusa di una turista statunitense e una romanaRED DEAD ONLINE: Il Coyote leggendario è a BlackwaterNVIDIA stupisce ancoracon le nuove GPU Serie 30

TCL Debuts the Company' s NXTPAPER Display Technology Along With TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID Tablets at IFA 2020

BERLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics ...

TCL Debuts the Company's NXTPAPER Display Technology Along With TCL 10 TABMAX and TCL 10 TABMID Tablets at IFA 2020 (Di giovedì 3 settembre 2020)

TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading Technology companies, is today introducing the Company's newest Display Technology - NXTPAPER - Along With two all-new TCL Tablets. The Company's innovative NXTPAPER Display Technology is paired With a reflective screen to repurpose natural light, making it the world's first "zero eye strain" Display that can be used for larger screen surfaces such as Tablets. This creates a one of a kind user experience optimized for learning and reading. Additionally, TCL is introducing a pair of 10 Series ... Leggi su iltempo

